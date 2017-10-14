PDD JE caught red handed while accepting bribe

JAMMU: State Vigilance Organisation on Saturday caught a Junior Engineer (JE) of Power Development Department (PDD) for demanding and accepting bribe for providing electric connection for flour grinding machine
FIR 41/17 was registered against Ved Prakash, son of Nathu Ram, resident of Kanhal Bishnah, JE of the PDD for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs. 5000. The complainant Kuldeep Chand, resident of Kanhal, Bishnah stated that he had applied for licence for flour grinding machine last year. JE Ved Prakash demanded Rs. 20,000 for electric connection. Accordingly, a trap was laid wherein accused JE Ved Prakash, was caught red handed while accepting the advance installment of the graft money.
