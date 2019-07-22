PDD intensifies drive against illegal power connections

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Power Development Department (PDD) on Sunday intensified its drive against the illegal power connections and recovered Rs 2.6 lakh as fine from the defaulters.

The inspections were conducted under the directions of Executive Engineer, ED-III, Sanjay Sharma, Assistant Executive Engineer, Ashish Badyal and under the supervision of Junior Engineer Bandana Manhas at Shamachak.

While conducting the drive, the team found 45 illegal connections, 36 air-conditioners running illegally and 25 heaters were found. Moreover, penalty amounting to Rs 2.6 lakh will be imposed on defaulters under relevant Sections of State Electricity Act 2010. Several illegal connections were disconnected on the spot. “The main reason behind such drives is to control power theft and to make people aware about the judicious use of electricity. Such drives will contribute in making reliable power system and are important for smooth functioning of power supply,” a PDD official said.