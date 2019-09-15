PDD employees to go for sit-in protest from Sept 17

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To express resentment against unilateral move of the Government regarding unbundling of the department, the engineers, technical staff and clerical staff of Power Development Department (PDD) have jointly decided to go for an indefinite sit-in protest from September 17.

Earlier, in a joint meeting attended by various union representatives from Jammu along with engineers, technical staff, clerical, PDL and need-based employees flayed the unilateral move of the Government to unbundle the department and create companies, without involving employees who are major stakeholder. The members highlighted various issues arising out of non-transparency in unbundling.

The members urged the Government to make public transition plan and model of companies and their source of funds, recruitment plan, promotion of existing staff and all other terminal benefits. The unilateral move of the Government without transparency is betrayal of aspirations of the employees and accordingly it has been decided that from 17th September, an indefinite sit in protest shall be held at Jammu and Kashmir headquarters besides all district headquarters.

Those who spoke on the occasion included Mohinder Pal Singh AEE, Jaipal Sharma, Sachin, Aijaz Kazmi, Sanjeev Bali, Balbir Singh, Jasbir Singh, Gurmeet Singh, H D Singh, Kulbir Singh, P C Sharma, Anil Slathia, Tarun Gupta and Akhil Sharma.