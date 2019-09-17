PDD employee dies after falling from tree

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A labourer engaged with PDD died after falling from tree at Trikuta Nagar on Monday.

As per the details, Pardeep Kumar, son of Som Nath, resident of Akhnoor had a fall from a tree while cutting its branches in Ward No 1, Trikuta Nagar resulting into injuries. He was shifted to hospital where he succumbed. Police has registered a case and started investigation.