PDD employee dies after falling from tree

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A labourer engaged with PDD died after falling from tree at Trikuta Nagar on Monday. As per the details, Pardeep Kumar, son of Som Nath, resident of Akhnoor had a fall from a tree while cutting its branches in Ward No 1, Trikuta Nagar resulting into injuries. He was shifted to hospital where he succumbed. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
