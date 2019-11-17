PDD books 76 defaulters; recovers Rs 16.87 lakh fine

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: The Enforcement Team of Electric Sub Div-II, JPDCL, Shastri Nagar on Saturday conducted an extensive drive here to check power pilferage. During the drive launched on the directions of Commissioner Secretary PDD, Hirdesh Kumar Singh,, the inspection team booked 76 defaulters both commercial and domestic consumers and realized revenue of Rs. 16.87 lakh on the spot.

The Executive Engineer, Electric Division-II, JPDCL, Gandhi Nagar has made a fervent appeal to the power consumers to deposit their electricity dues in time to avoid disconnection.