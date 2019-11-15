PDD books 147 defaulters; recovers Rs 10 lakh fine

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Acting on directions of Commissioner Secretary PDD, Hirdesh Kumar Singh, an enforcement team of Electric Sub Div-II, JPDCL, Shastri Nagar on Thursday conducted an extensive checking drive here. During the drive, the inspection team booked 147 defaulters, both commercial and domestic, and realised revenue of Rs 10.03 lakh on the spot. The Executive Engineer, Electric Division-II, JPDCL, Gandhi Nagar has made a fervent appeal to the electric consumers to deposit their electricity dues in time for avoiding disconnection.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Song of movie ‘Kashmir-the Final Resolution’ released
Two-day Thoracic Surgery Conference to begin today
Lata Mangeshkar showing signs of improvement: hospital sources
Arjun Kapoor clocks 11 mn followers on Instagram
‘Lata Mangeshkar’s condition critical, slowly improving’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper