PDD books 147 defaulters; recovers Rs 10 lakh fine

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Acting on directions of Commissioner Secretary PDD, Hirdesh Kumar Singh, an enforcement team of Electric Sub Div-II, JPDCL, Shastri Nagar on Thursday conducted an extensive checking drive here.

During the drive, the inspection team booked 147 defaulters, both commercial and domestic, and realised revenue of Rs 10.03 lakh on the spot. The Executive Engineer, Electric Division-II, JPDCL, Gandhi Nagar has made a fervent appeal to the electric consumers to deposit their electricity dues in time for avoiding disconnection.