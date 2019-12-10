PCI team in J&K to assess media freedom

JNEG meets PCI’s fact-finding team

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A three-member fact-finding team of the Press Council of India is in Union Territory of J&K, to assess the situation under which media is operating in the Union Territory following the abrogation of Article 370 provisions here.

The Press Council of India (PCI) had moved the Supreme Court in August seeking intervention in the petition.

“The Press Council of India proposes to file a structured reply after report of the sub-committee bearing in mind that the Council stands for the freedom of press keeping in mind the interest of the nation,” a resolution by the PCI which was officially approved said.

The three members who are in Jammu and Kashmir are Balwinder Singh Jammu, co-convener of the team, Kamal Narang, and Syed Raza Hussain Rizvi.

On Monday, the team met the Jammu Newspapers Editors’ Guild- a body of Jammu’s local newspapers owners and editors.

The JNEG delegation met the PCI members during the day and had detailed deliberations with the team.

The President of the Guild A K Sawhney discussed matters right from internet ban, to issuance of advertisements to local newspapers, payments, security both social and otherwise of the editors and journalists, and the law changes with the PCI team. He supported the move of the Centre and said that for the safety and security sometimes harsh measures are needed.

Raj Daluja Chairman of JNEG also discussed the issue of internet ban and communication but he also supported the move of the Union Govt and advised that the internet/ broadband can be started at Tehsil level so that the general people and journalists can transmit information and share news.

It was advised that the idea can be explored by starting internet and banning Whatsapp, Facebook and other social media apps using the technical tools as done in Dubai and even in corporate sectors.

Later in the evening on the invitation of the Guild members the PCI team visited Hotel Lemon Tree where a dinner was hosted by the JNEG in their favour.

During the informal dinner, bouquets and mementoes were presented to the PCI team members including Balwinder Singh Jammu, co-convener of the team, Kamal Narang, and Syed Raza Hussain Rizvi, Director Information & PR Sehrish Asgar and Joint Director Naresh Bhagat.

The JNEG office bearers present during the informal meeting were Raj Daluja (State Times) Chairman, A K Sawhney (President), Iqbal Qazmi (Udaan), Vishal Chopra (Jammu Metro), Rajeev Mahajan (Top News), Subash Mehra (Jammu Jottings), Ram Dubey (Kattu Satya) and Vinod Kumar (Truly Times).