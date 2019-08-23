PCCF reviews functioning of Forest Department

State Times News

SRINAGAR: Principal Chief Conservator Forests, Dr Mohit Gera, on Thursday convened a meeting here to review the functioning of the Department in Kashmir region and take stock of implementation of decisions taken in the previous meetings chaired by Advisor to Governor K. Vijay Kumar.

During the meeting, PCCF pointed out major challenges like taking up of forest demarcation, digitization of forests, eviction of encroachments, markings to be handed over to SFC and physical/ financial progress made under different schemes.

He stressed for evolving a Standard Operating Procedure to deal with the specific issues. The PCCF directed territorial DFOs for expediting digitization of forest records with the help of P.I Division and Demarcation Division.

The PCCF also took stock of the ongoing training courses of Foresters and Forest Guards. On the occasion, Chief Conservator Forests, Kashmir S.F.A. Gillani briefed the meeting regarding ongoing activities under taken by the Kashmir Range of the Department and also apprised about the protection measures taken, physical / financial achievements made under different schemes.

He informed that nearly 50 lakh plants shall be planted during the current planting season under ‘Green J&K Drive’ initiative across the Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by all the Conservator Forests and DFOs of Kashmir Region.