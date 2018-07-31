PCC mourns demise of Prem Lata Bakshi

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee mourned demise of veteran Congress leader Prem Lata Bakshi, who expired today, after a brief illness.

President J&K PCC, Ghulam Ahmed Mir and other senior leaders expressed grief over the sad demise of Prem Lata Bakshi.

Mir in his condolence message described her as a dedicated grass root level leader of the party who devoted her entire life in the service of people and the Congress Party. He on behalf of rank and file of the party conveyed heartfelt condolences and deep sympathy to the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul in heaven.