PCC flays Pakistan, seeks attention of nation towards continued causalities on borders

JAMMU: Expressing great shock over the casualties of three army Jawans and an army porter besides injuries to four other jawans, in the past four days, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) expressed grave concern over unabated casualties from the LoC due to increased cease fire violations from across the border.

In a statement issued here on Monday, JKPCC Chief Spokesperson, Ravinder Sharma expressed great shock over the casualty of another Jawan Naik Gosavi Keshav Samgir, in the Kalal area of Nowshera Sector in Rajouri District yesterday while a brave heart of Samba Varun Kattal was martyred in Sunderbani Sector the other day. He said that during the past four days three army Jawans were martyred on the LoC by the Pakistan snipers while an army porter was also martyred besides injuries to four other soldiers which is a very serious matter.

He said that the highest number of 1,435 cease fire violations by Pakistan have been recorded in the first seven month of this year, which is the highest in the last eight years, leading to 52 casualties and 232 persons getting injured. He said that this is the worst and the longest ever atmosphere of escalated tension on the J&K borders/LoC of this magnitude, in which our forces and civilians have suffered huge casualties.

He questioned the Modi government’s policies to deal with Pakistan and termed it as utter failures as a result our brave soldiers and civilians had to sacrifice their lives in such large numbers on regular basis. This itself indicating Modi government’s utter failure to ensure the safety and security of our Jawans and civilians, he said and sought serious attention of the nation towards this grave situation in which our young jawans are getting martyred, injured and disabled on regular basis on J&K borders.

JKPCC asked Modi government to take more affective and meaningful steps to deal with Pakistan to end the continued ceasefire violations and worst human rights abuse cases with our jawans on J&K Borders and to ensure their safety those of the border people in the state.