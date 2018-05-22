PCC Chief’s disparity with Jammu, Sham Lal resigns as Sr VP

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Citing wrong policies of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JK PCC) President G A Mir as reason, former minister and senior leader Sham Lal Sharma on Monday stepped down as Senior Vice President of JK PCC.

Sources in the Congress said that in view of the ongoing differences with Pradesh President Ghulam Ahmed Mir over disparity with Jammu issues and concerns, the former minister has resigned.

“Sharma on many occasions raised issues of Jammu and its people with the Presi-dent but they were not taken into consideration and were mostly ignored, which forced him to step down,” sources added.

They further said that Sharma had also asked Mir to project new faces and young team to strengthen the party in the State, especially in Jammu in the backdrop of alleged failure of PDP-BJP government, but his suggestions were always cornered.

“Sharma’s concern for Jammu and its people and discrimination in the hands of Kashmir centric leadership, forced him to quit as party Sr Vice President,” sources added.

Sharma was former MLA from Akhnoor constituency and has also remained State Health and PHE Minister.

“I have resigned from the post of Senior Vice President of J&K Pradesh Congress,” Sharma confirmed while talking to STATE TIMES. He, however, did not divulged specific reasons of his resignation from the top post in the party.