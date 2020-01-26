PCB seizes major consignment of illegal polythene

STATE TIMES NEWSJAMMU: Pollution Control Board on Saturday seized a big consignment of illegal and banned polythene along with truck bearing registration no. JK03-5970. Officials of PCB intercepted the truck at Narwal and seized the truck along with illegal polythene and other material used to conceal the illegal consignment of banned polythene. The entire operation was carried out under the supervision of Member Secretary, B.M Sharma, Regional Director, Jammu, Dr. Syed Nadeem Hussain and team of PCB officials comprised of Sanjay Rathore, Naveed Choudhry and Arshad Malik.
