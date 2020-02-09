PCB conducts public hearing at Gujjar Basti

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K Pollution Control Board (PCB) Jammu on Saturday conducted a public hearing at Gujjar Basti as a part of the environmental clearance process under EIA for Mining of Minor Minerals (River Bed Mining) Project at Chenab Bridge, village Malpur and village Jajial for six numbers of Blocks..

The Environmental Management Plan prepared for mining of minerals from the said blocks was explained to the general public by Environmental Consultant Anand Gupta and Project Proponent Nagar Singh Choudhary.

It was followed by detailed public discussions and expression of opinions on various aspects of the plan. All the issues raised were patiently heard and recorded in detail. The entire proceedings were also video graphed for onward submission to the appropriate authority.

The Public Hearing was attended by a huge gathering including Sarpanchs, Panchs, prominent citizens, locals besides officials of PCB, Geology & Mining Department and other concerned officers.