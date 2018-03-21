‘Paying income tax honestly true patriotism’

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Income Tax Department in its endeavour to raise awareness on the significance of tax payers’ contribution in nation building held a special awareness programme for the people of Samba.

The event was organised under the directions of R N. Sahay, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Jammu and Kashmir, and S.K Sharma, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, Range I, Jammu.

B.K Raina, ITO Samba and Sanjay Kumar, ITO Jammu said that paying taxes honestly is the biggest symbol of patriotism. They requested to promote tax awareness among the non-tax payers considering it as social responsibility. They also asked the members to file last two years return before March 31, 2018 as Income Tax Laws have changed now.

They also acquainted the participants about the liberal functioning of the Income Tax Department and stated that the declaration made by the tax payers in their Income Tax Returns are accepted without questioning and without demanding any proofs and documents. During the interacting session, officers of the department clarified the doubts of participants. Sanjay Pangotra, Inspector, Tejinder Singh, President Vyapar Mandal, Samba, Sanjay Gupta, Secretary, Ajay Gupta, CA, Uday Pal, CA, Kavita Sharma, CA, Sumit Gupta, Advocate and members of Vyapar Mandal Samba were also present.