Pawan supports Jammu Bandh

UDHAMPUR :MLA Udhampur has supported Jammu Bandh and strongly supported the demands of Jammu people.

During a press conference held today at Udhampur Pawan Gupta said that the Bandh call given by various trade, commerce, transport associations fully backed by Bar Associations of Jammu province got an overwhelming support from all the Jammuites.

He strongly criticised the PDP – BJP Coalition Government for not abolishing toll tax which he termed as illegal and unconstitutional in the wake of the new tax reform of merging all taxes into one tax i.e. GST. He said that charging toll-tax is defeating the basic spirit of the GST and the slogan of ‘One nation, one tax’ for which the partner party of the Govt owes an explanation to the people who are the victims of price hike.

He further said that the BJP has become totally subservient to the dictates of PDP and their ideology which has caused lethal blows to the aspirations of the nationalist people of Jammu who had awaited for decades together to see BJP in power thus turning the entire hopes of Jammuites into despair and frustration .

He also said that BJP totally forgot the promise made to the people of Jammu regarding the core issue of abolishing Art 35-A and 370 that the State Government in which BJP is an equal and active partner, has filed affidavit against abolishing these Articles and has arraigned a battery of top legal luminaries of the country to defend these.

Lastly, he said that it is high time that various non political organisations keep mounting pressure on Govt. especially the BJP to track it back on the right path for fulfilling the aspirations of Jammuities.