Pawan inaugurates CFC Building

UDHAMPUR: MLA Udhampur Pawan Gupta dedicated a CFC building at Mathan, SuriNallah on Tuesday in presence of local leaders and huge gathering. On this occasion MLA also convened public meet at Mathan and assured early action on demands put forth by the locals of the area.

Gupta assuring people that their genuine grievances will be taken up on priority for early resolution said that systemic steps are being taken up in a phased manner for development of Udhampur Constituency, especially rural and backward areas.

MLA Udhampur was addressing a public meet at Mathan, wherein residents put forth their development needs such as construction of Kared Road, Chang Road, Mainu Palli Road, Bowli Kasha-nair, play ground at Khodi-Nallah, Karedto Mananoo Road under MGNREGA, installation of transformer, demand for providing electricity poles and hand-pump at Plan Danga.

Among others, Vir Chander, Rohit Sethi, Sanjay Sharma, Mohd. AKram, Suhma Devi, Charan Jeet and Nasseb Singh were present on the occasion.