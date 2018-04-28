Patwaries turn school inspectors

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

I was much stunned and surprised to know that the SDM Mahore in Reasi district has empowered all the Patwaries, Girdawers, Naib Tehsildars and Tehsildars to make surprise visit of the government schools to check the attendance of the teachers. Not only this , the village elites like Namberdars, Chowkidars, ex sarpanches and Panches etc have also been empowered to make surprise visit of the government schools.

This has been done vide his office order Number SDM/M/2018-19 dated 10/4/18 which seems to be quite redundant,odd and illogical and as such needs to be revoked immediately.

As per this order now the teachers have to get the casual leave sanctioned by the concerned ZEO before proceeding on casual leave.For this purpose the concerned teacher will have to get an additional leave for attending the ZEO office for getting the leave sanctioned before proceeding on the leave.

To mention here the school education department has its own well established administrative system which should be made functional.If the Patwaries and Girdawers are to check the schools what would be the duty and responsibility of ZEOs and other officers of education department? Instead of deputing the Patwaries and Girdawers to education department,they should be made available to the public for the welfare of community.

To mention here the school teachers have a relatively higher status than that of the Patwaries and they have to do very responsible and respectful duties.All teachers are not alike.If there is some thing black at a school, appropriate actions could be taken by the concerned authorities.But it is not good to treat all the teachers alike.

Hence,it suggested that the said order issued by the SDM Mahore should be revoked immediately and necessary reforms in education department may be made to correct the system.

