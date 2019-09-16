Patwari suspended

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: Deputy Commissioner Poonch Rahul Yadav on Monday placed Mohd Afzal, Patwari of Halqa Sagra, tehsil Mankote under suspension.

The suspension order of the Patwari was issued by the DC yesterday on the complaint of Range Forest Officer Mendhar, vide his office letter No RFP/MFR/175-176 dated September 4, 2019.

The Patwari Halqa Sagra conducted the demarcation (Nishandehi) of Khasra No 691/406 situated in village Balnoi, tehsil Mankote of district Poonch whereas the demarcation of the land had already been conducted through Commission and the then Sub Divisional Magistrate Mendhar vide his office Order No 42/SDM/M/of 2017 dated 13-09-2017 has issued order to demolish the structure raised in Forest land in Khasra No 406.

Keeping in view the above facts, Mohd Afzal, Patwari Halqa Sagra was placed under suspension and attached in the office with immediate effect and Sub Divisional Magistrate was tasked to enquire the matter and furnish the detail/factual report to DC Office within 15 days.