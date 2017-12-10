Patient care services in GMC in critical condition

AARYAN SHARMA

JAMMU: It is not only the poor patient care services which need immediate overhauling in the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Jammu, there are several other issues that need immediate attention of the senior hospital authorities and other government agencies in order to create conducive atmosphere for patients.

General hygiene and sanitation facilities need immediate attention and regular follow up. In the absence of the same, the situation would remain grim and lead to more infections and poor recovery of seriously ill patients, admitted in the hospital.

Even after the high profile visit of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to the hospital, the authorities are lacking behind addressing the serious questions and keen on doing patch work to save their own skin.

Instead of addressing some of the fundamental issues the focus is still on adopting short term measures to present a good report card.

According to senior faculty members, “Soon after the visit of the Chief Minister, the hospital authorities swung into action and procured some material and carried out urgent repair work and cleanliness drive inside toilets”.

Senior faculty members claimed, “In haste, the hospital authorities left several other facilities without any up-gradation or repair work”.

“There are several grey areas and dirty corners which need proper attention but in the absence of adequate manpower and resources the same are neglected by the hospital authorities”.

The hospital authorities are expected to ensure round the clock availability of diagnostic labs and CT scan, ultrasound, X-ray facilities especially in emergency block for carrying out necessary tests for critical patients. In addition, the hospital lifts are in need of upgradation. The hospital authorities need to increase number of wheel chairs and trolleys for shifting patients and senior citizens.

Since the focus of the hospital authorities remain on emergency wing, several wards located on separate floors continue to face neglect when it comes to proper maintenance and sanitation facilities.

Ahead of the visit of the senior faculty members during morning hours, the sweepers can be seen cleaning floors but throughout the day they remain conspicuous by their absence. As patients rush pile up along with their attendants, the toilets paint a dirty picture due to poor maintenance. In some cases patients keep struggling to relieve themselves due to unhygienic conditions. Majority of toilets in different wards on top floors need immediate repair and in some cases complete overhauling but even after the same were handed over to Sulabh International for day to day maintenance, the patients continue to complain about poor maintenance. The hospital laundry facilities which provide bed sheets and blankets also require proper maintenance to cater to the rush of patients in the hospital.