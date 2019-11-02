Pathak is Prpl Secy to LG

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The government on Friday ordered transfers and postings in the administration.

According to the order issued by the General Administration Department, Bipul Pathak (IAS), Principal Secretary, Social Welfare Department, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary of the Departments of Information Technology and Science and Technology is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor.

The officer shall, however, continue to hold charge of Administrative Secretary of the Departments of Information Technology and Science and Technology till further orders.

Rohit Kansal (IAS), Principal Secretary, Planning Development and Monitoring Department, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary of the Departments of Hospitality & Protocol, Estates and Civil Aviation shall also hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Information Department in addition to his own duties till further orders relieving Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, IAS Commissioner/Secretary to Government, Forest, Ecology and Environment Department of the additional charge of the post.

Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, (IAS) Commissioner/Secretary, Forest, Ecology and Environment Department shall also hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Social Welfare Department in addition to his own duties till further orders.