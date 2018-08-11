Patchwork scrolls of identity

Share Share 0 Share 0

About 200 years ago, on the muddy banks of the Hooghly, a school of painting grew around the temple of Kalighat. Executed by villagers who arrived at the bustling temple looking for work, Kalighat pats have bold, flowing lines, brilliant colours and immediately recognisable features. The Patuas, as these painters were known, surveyed the imperial high-life: the Gora with servants and mistresses, dissipated Babus with Prince Albert haircuts, retinues and nautch girls. Into this, they injected subtle social commentary. Thus, the little guy whose brushwork earned him a paltry livelihood, got a wry chuckle out of the foibles of wealthy patrons.

The art of those Patuas survives in museums, not in Kalighat. Retreating in the face of new technology – woodcuts, oleographs, photography, printing and bioscopes – Patuas were driven back to the villages they came from. To meet a Patua now, you have to go to Bengal’s hinterland, to Murshidabad, Midnapur, Bankura and Birbhum.

These village pats are very different from the single frame pictures of the Kalighat school: they come in scrolls, some as long as 14 feet, divided into panels. Each scroll tells a story – a comic strip minus speech bubbles. The story is recited by the Patua himself, unrolling the scroll to illustrate each episode as it’s told. The tales go back to the collective unconscious of the Patua’s audience. In the pantheon of these painters, it’s not enough to be a great draughtsman or painter, it is equally important to know the tales and to recite them in sing-song rhyming couplets.

And what are these tales? They’re stories like Chandimangal, which extols the virtues of Durga, or the chronicle of the birth of Ganga from Shiva’s hair and how Bhagirath guided its waters so civilisation would flourish in Calcutta, or the cautionary tale of Chand Saudagar. There are episodes from the epics, Ramayana and Mahabharata, as well as tales of the legendary Gopal Bhar, jester at the court of Raja Krishnachandra. And there are moral parables, illustrated by the punishments that Yama, the God of Death, assisted by his Chelas,Yamdoot and Bishtudoot, inflicts on people who stray from the path of virtue. When you remember that these scrolls, brilliantly coloured and inked in powerful lines, are meant for display to village folk with the commentary rattled off in couplets, it’s clear that what’s beamed out aren’t just stories or images, but an instruction manual for life, with all its pitfalls and moral ambiguities.

Most Bengalis have heard these tales at their grandmothers’laps; these are the essential colours of the patchwork quilt of identity. A majority of the stories reflect the universe of everyday religious practice, not the sniffy high piety of Brahminical orthodoxy.

Though the tales are Hindu, many Patuas aren’t. Ranjit Chitrakar, whose family has been painting pats for six generations, is Muslim, as was his father, grandfather and great-grandfather.