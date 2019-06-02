Passport Mela in Kargil from June 2

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

KARGIL: With an objective to make applying for passport easier and accessible to people, Passport Office Srinagar is going to organize three days “Passport Mela” for passport applicants of the Kargil district from June 2 to June 4 here at Dak Bungalow Kargil.

A team of officers from Passport Office Srinagar will process the applications.

The applicants are required to submit the passport application form online for fresh and reissue passport under the normal category. The prior appointment also needs to be booked before visiting the passport sewa camp.

The applicants are also required to visit the passport camp in person for the processing of the application and biometric photograph capturing.

The timing of the camp will be from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.