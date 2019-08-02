Passing of Triple Talaq bill victory of Muslim women: Rajni Sethi

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Passing of Triple Talaq bill is victory of millions of Muslim women, who are thankful to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for leading this social revolution from the front. It is a true testimony to Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas. This was stated by BJP Mahila Morcha State President, Rajni Sethi on Thursday while addressing a Press Conference at party headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu. Rajni Sethi was accompanied by Morcha General Secretaries Sanjita Dogra and Shailja Gupta; Senior leader Suresh Jamwal, State Media Secretary, Prerna Nanda and Anantnag District Secretary, Muneera Begum.

Rajni Sethi further said by abolishing triple Talaq, the Parliament has corrected a historical wrong done to Muslim women. It is a victory of gender justice and will further equality in society, she added.

Expressing gratitude towards all MPs who supported the bill, Rajni said, “India is rejoicing today. Those who ruled India for 60 to 70 years failed to provide basic things for women’s welfare. The political party that remained in power since decades only waited for time to come to bring about social changes for women. They were busy in just making promises,” she said targeting Congress.

The Mahila Morcha State President further said, “It is an occasion to salute the remarkable courage of all those Muslim women who have suffered great wrongs just due to practice of triple Talaq. Abolition of this practice will contribute to women empowerment besides giving women the dignity they deserve in the society. This decision is a mile-stone in the quest for gender justice and a moment of satisfaction for the entire country.”

After the press conference, the State office bearers, executive members, District Presidents and a number of Muslim women celebrated passing of Muslim Women Protection Bill at BJP office by distributing sweets.