Pass Temples & Shrines Bill: BJP KDD unit

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP Kashmir Displaced District (KDD) unit on Monday took out a protest rally against the burning of temple at village Lagama Uri, District Baramulla.

Led by MLC G.L Raina, the activists assembled at BJP Office, Kachi Chawni Chowk and burnted the effigy of Pakistan.

Raina, in his address, said that Kashmir is the integral part of India and will remain with India. He demanded that J&K assembly should pass immediately the Temples and Shrines Bill to safe guard all temples and shrines. Chand Jee Bhat, President BJP J&K Kashmir Displaced District said that immediately those persons who attacked the temple at village Lagama Uri District Bharamulla should be arrested and money stolen from the temple should be recovered. He also demanded broken idols should be replaced by the new idols immediately.

Ravinder Raina Vice President, T.N Bhat, Vijay Raina, Raskin Bhat, Makhan Lal Bhat, Rahul Koul, Vimal, Rakesh Koul, Subash Gadoo, Rajander Maam, P.L Pandita, Sanjay Bhat, S. Zutshi and Sanjay Koul were also present.