Parvaiz Khateeb appointed as Technical Member in JKGST Appellate Tribunal

JAMMU: The government on Friday appointed Parvaiz Iqbal Khateeb, a Technical Member (State) in the Jammu and Kashmir Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal, Constituted vide SRO 447 dated 23.10-2017, for the period of five years w.e.f 01.03.2018 or until he attains the age of sixty five years, whichever is earlier.
Order to this effect was issued by the General Administration Department on Friday.
