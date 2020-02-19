Parties flout Apex Court’s directions on ‘tainted’ candidates

Mahadeep Singh Jamwal

Criminalization of politics means that the criminals penetrating the legislature and challenging elections and even getting elected to the Parliament and state legislature as Law makers. In every election all parties without exception put up candidates with criminal record and voters elect them without realizing that the greatest power that democracy arms the people is to vote incompetent, corrupt and tainted people out of power. Data from the last three general elections shows that the strategy was an electoral success as candidates with criminal cases were three times more likely to win than a clean candidate. Since 2004, the number of MPs with criminal records has ever been trending upward. There were 128 MPs with criminal cases in 2004 Lok Sabha out of which 55 had serious criminal records. This number increased to 150 MPs with criminal cases in 2009 Lok Sabha out of which 72 had serious criminal records. This number further jumped to 186 MPs with criminal cases in 2014 Lok Sabha and ever highest number of MPs 234 in 2019 Lok Sabha. The percentage of criminally charged winning candidates was 24 per cent in 2004, 30 per cent in 2009, 34 per cent in 2014 and jumped further to 43 percent (29% of them are facing serious criminal charges such as murder, rape and kidnapping) in 2019 Lok Sabha. There is urgent need for putting a barricade for tainted to enter the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. But the political parties have never exhibited such bent of mind and ever shown thumb even to the directions of the Supreme Court that were handed down time and again. The Supreme Court has come up with a series of landmark judgments on addressing this issue. It removed the statutory protection of convicted legislators from immediate disqualification in 2013, and in 2014, directed the completion of trials involving elected representatives within a year. In 2017, it asked the Centre to frame a scheme to appoint special courts to exclusively try cases against politicians, and for political parties to publicize pending criminal cases faced by their candidates in 2018. The consequences of permitting criminals to contest elections and become legislators are a serious matter. During the electoral process itself, not only do they deploy enormous amounts of illegal money to interfere with outcome, they also intimidate voters. The directions issued by the Supreme Court in 2018 to give publicity to the criminal antecedents of candidates contesting elections have failed to yield the desired result of decriminalizing politics. The top court had recommended enactment of a strong law to decriminalize politics. It had issued directions to contesting candidates to disclose details of pending criminal cases against them in the form provided by the EC. It had also ordered political parties to publicize on their websites and in print and electronic media the criminal antecedents of its candidates. Pursuant to the judgment of the apex court, the EC issued directions to political parties and candidates to publish criminal antecedents. As the EC did not make the necessary amendments to the rules governing this field – election symbols order and model code of conduct – and hence the directions by the poll body did not have any legal sanction. A contempt petition was preferred by one Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, which, among other things, pointed out that despite repeated directions by the Supreme Court, the government and election commission have failed to take steps for decriminalization of politics. With respect to this contempt petition, The Supreme Court few days back ordered that political parties should publish on party websites, social media and newspapers, details of candidates with criminal background who have been fielded to contest state assembly and general elections, in a move to bring more transparency and accountability in the electoral process. Such details have to be published within 48 hours of filing of nomination in one local newspaper and one national newspaper and on social media, including Facebook and Twitter. The details should explain the nature of the crime, whether charges have been framed, etc, a bench of Justices Rohinton Nariman and S Ravindra Bhat ruled. Reasons should also be furnished, on why the concerned candidate is being fielded for election. The court elaborated that the ability of a candidate to win elections should not be the reason furnished for fielding a candidate. There is no law in the land that prevents criminally charged persons from standing for elections and neither any such law expected from the Parliament, all hopes are pinned upon the Apex Court.

Why do India’s political parties field candidates with criminal charges? Why do the voters favors them despite their tainted past? Political scientist Milan Vaishnav who has been studying links between crime and democracy in India for many years now. His upcoming book ‘When Crime Pays’ offers some intriguing insights into what is a disturbing feature of India’s electoral democracy. Almost all parties in India, led by the ruling BJP and the main opposition Congress, field tainted candidates. Why do they do so? For one, says Dr Vaishnav, “a key factor motivating parties to select candidates with serious criminal records comes down to cold, hard cash”. Now why do Indians vote for criminal candidates? Is it because many of the voters are illiterate, ignorant, or simply, ill-informed? Reasonably well-informed voters support criminal candidates in constituencies where social divisions driven by caste and/or religion are sharp and the government is failing to carry out its functions – delivering services, dispensing justice, or providing security – in an impartial

manner.

There is space here for a criminal candidate to present himself as a Robin Hood-like figure. Unless we disqualify criminal candidates from standing for elections, our legislatures will keep getting more and more tainted.

The right to stand for elections is not a fundamental right. So if we put some restrictions as whom and who cannot stand for elections, will add to the colors of healthy democracy. The consequences of permitting criminals to contest

elections and become legislators are extremely serious.