Parties dispatched to 3 blocks in Doda for Phase-III of Panchayat polls

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: For Phase-III of ongoing Panchayat Elections, Polling parties were dispatched on Friday to three blocks of the district. Deputy District Panchayat Election Officer, Haroon Naik, informed that 816 polling parties were dispatched today to Thathri, Chiralla and Kahara where polling for 96 Sarpanch halqas and 696 Panch Halqas shall take place tomorrow under phase-III of ongoing Panchayat Polls.