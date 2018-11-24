Parties dispatched to 3 blocks in Doda for Phase-III of Panchayat polls

STATE TIMES NEWS
DODA: For Phase-III of ongoing Panchayat Elections, Polling parties were dispatched on Friday to three blocks of the district. Deputy District Panchayat Election Officer, Haroon Naik, informed that 816 polling parties were dispatched today to Thathri, Chiralla and Kahara where polling for 96 Sarpanch halqas and 696 Panch Halqas shall take place tomorrow under phase-III of ongoing Panchayat Polls.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Noted classical musician Ustad Imrat Khan dies in US
I’ve never read a script in my career: Sunny Deol
UNICEF appoints Nahid Afrin as ‘Youth Advocate’ for NE
Rajshri Despande to make cameo in Priyanka Chopra’s ‘The Sky is Pink’
India-born Pakistani poet Fahmida Riaz passes away
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper