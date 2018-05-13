Parties advocating ceasefire playing politics over Ramzan: Jitendra

Share Share 0 Share 0

‘Effective steps being taken to counter Pak propaganda’

State Times News

JAMMU: Parties advocating a unilateral ceasefire by the Centre in Jammu and Kashmir are playing politics over Ramzan, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said and asserted that the government had a consistent policy with regard to Pakistan and terrorism.

I want to ask a question to those who are suggesting a unilateral ceasefire whether they are true followers of Islam? As long as we understand Islam and Holy Quran, those who observe fast it is imperative for them not to indulge in any type of violence or harm anyone.

Instead of advising them (militants), suggesting

others means that you are not faithful to Ramzan but you are playing politics over it, Singh told reporters here.

On May 9, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said the Centre should consider a unilateral ceasefire in the state starting from Ramzan in mid May till the completion of the Amarnath Yatra in August.

She made the remarks after chairing an all-party meeting, which was convened to discuss the present situation in Kashmir Valley, especially after a tourist from Chennai was killed in stone pelting on May 7.

“Everyone (all parties) agreed that we should appeal to the Centre to consider a ceasefire like the unilateral ceasefire in (former PM Atal Bihari) Vajpayee’s time during Ramzan (later this month) till Amarnath Yatra and Eid,” she had told reporters.

Union Minister Singh asked why those advocating unilateral ceasefire on the pretext of Ramzan had not advised the terrorists.

They (terrorists) are observing fast and in the Holy Quran they are directed not to indulge in any act of violence or harm anyone during fasting. They need to make understand this, he said.

He said ceasefire wa never one-sided. If the other side makes a mercy plea, then it makes a sense, he said. Singh said the Centre had not received any proposal with regard to a ceasefire from the state government so far.

It is their personal view (ceasefire during Ramzan) and there are people who make statements to address their constituencies. Home Minister Rajnath Singh has made it clear that there is no such proposal, he said.

On Mufti’s repeated plea for resumption of dialogue with Pakistan, he said it was the prerogative of the Centre. Every day it is being said (hold talks with Pakistan) but we have not done it till date. The Modi government is the only (dispensation) in the country which has taken a stand (on Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir and terrorism) and has shown consistency and commitment, the Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office said.

On malicious propaganda, Jitendra Singh said that “studios” have been set up in Pakistan to promote propaganda and manage content on social media to mislead the people of Kashmir, but the Centre is taking effective steps to counter them.

He said a “perception is created in these studios on a daily basis and false messages are spread”. “Intelligence agencies have intercepted recorded false messages like encounter (between militants and security forces) has started and people are requested to reach the spot (to help militants escape),” Singh told reporters here.

“It is a reality that studios were set up in Pakistan under a well-planned strategy to manage propaganda on social media to mislead the people of Kashmir,” he said.

Replying to a question on the challenges posed by social media, especially in Kashmir, Singh said the Union Home Ministry has taken a serious note of the matter and is chalking out a strategy to counter the spread of false information.

On the Karnataka Assembly elections, he expressed confidence that the BJP would form the next government in the state. The Union minister said the people of Karnataka have made up their mind to vote the BJP to power in the state.

“Rahul Gandhi has unveiled himself by stating he is ready to become the prime minister of the country and thus spoke of the dynasty rule,” he said, referring to the Congress president’s assertion on Wednesday that he is ready to occupy the post if his party emerges as the “biggest” party in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.