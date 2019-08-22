Participate wholeheartedly in Krishna Janmashtami Shobha Yatra: DYK

STATE TIMES NEWSJAMMU: Dharmik Yuvak Mandal (DYK) appealed to the public to participate in the Shobha Yatra of Bhagwan Shri Krishna which will start from Raghunath Temple on August 23. In the meeting held here, Anil Sharma, Mandal President informed that makers of various tableaus comprising Braham Kumari Ashram, Sanatan Dharam Natak Samaj, Shishu Kala Kendra, Iskon, Chandi Mata Trust, Purani Mandi Ram Temple and Ranbireshwar Temple Trust to make the Shobha Yatra impressive on the life, history and preaching of Bhagwan Shri Krishna. He also appealed to the trader associations to decorate the traditional route and display of welcome stalls for Shobha Yatra. Among those who were present include Gopal Sharma, General Secretary DYM, Nischal Anand, Treasurer DYM, N.R Gupta, Kuldeep Anand, Yashpal Mahajan, Deepak Gupta and Sanjay Anand.
