Participants get hands-on training on manuscripts

JAMMU: Over 50 participants of a seven-day national workshop on ‘Indian Scripts i.e., ‘Brahmi, Sharada and Nastaliq’, being organised by the Department of Sanskrit in collaboration with Millennium Indian Education Foundation (MIEF) New Delhi, visited Shashvat Art Gallery- Museum and Manuscripts Library here on Saturday for hands-on training on manuscripts under the supervision of well-known art conservator and Manuscriptologist, Dr Suresh Abrol, Founder of the Gallery.

The workshop, which inaugurated on December 24 and will continue till December 31, witnessed participation from different parts of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. Over 60 participants are attending the workshop at the University.

The participants visited Shashvat Art Gallery, in two batches of 25 participants each, for having a look at the three storeyed Museum dedicated to the preservation of art, culture and heritage.

Dr Suresh Abrol, who is the biggest private art collector in both the Union Territories of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, gave students demonstration about manuscript conservation.

In this hands-on training visit, the participants learnt about different manuscripts conservation methods etc.

Dr Abrol, whose art gallery has a collection of over 10,000 manuscripts, offered students and researchers to come and do research on ancient manuscripts.

He said that his huge collection of manuscripts can be the base of many research studies, which can be conducted on dying scriptures.