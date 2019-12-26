Partial Solar eclipse visible today

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: A partial solar eclipse will be visible in some parts of India and several other countries across the world on Thursday. The annular solar eclipse – often called a ring of fire eclipse – happens when the Moon covers the sun’s centre, leaving the sun’s visible outer edges to form a “ring of fire” or annulus – around the moon. This is the year’s third and final solar eclipse that will occur over Asia, Africa and Australia.

The maximum obstruction of the sun during the eclipse when seen from different cities of India will be 89.4 per cent in Bengaluru, 84.6 per cent in Chennai, 78.8 per cent in Mumbai, 74.3 per cent in Hyderabad, 66 per cent in Ahmedabad and 44.7 per cent in Delhi, the Birla Industrial and Technological Museum (BITM) said, news agency PTI reported. In Kolkata, the eclipse will be seen 45.1 per cent and will begin at 08:26:55 am, reach its maximum at 09:52:37 am and end at 11:32:37 am.

The ring of fire will not be seen from all places in India but from places like Kannur in Kerala and along the southern coast of the country, a BITM official explained. The solar eclipse will last for a maximum of three minutes and 40 seconds.

People in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Northern Mariana Islands and Guam will also be able to witness the partial lunar eclipse.

If you’re planning to witness the solar eclipse in person, make sure that you wear eye protection and aren’t looking at the Sun or the sky with naked eyes.

The world will see the first lunar eclipse of 2020 on January 10, just 15 days after the last solar eclipse of 2019.