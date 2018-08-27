Parthenium weed menace in J&K

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dr. Banarsi Lal and Dr. Pawan Sharma

Jammu and Kashmir state is the northern most state of India and its major part is situated in the Himalayan region. It is also. The state is blessed with immense natural beauty and is considered as the heaven on the Earth. Most of its land is under orchards, pastures, grasslands, forests and wasteland ecosystems. As most of these lands are not used for frequent cultivation, the obnoxious weed like Parthenium hysterophorus (Congress grass) has invaded most of these lands. Parthenium weed is regarded as the worst weed because of its invasiveness, potential for spread and economic and environmental hazards. It is a noxious weed because it is highly adaptable to almost all types of environmental conditions and can invade all types of lands, causes high losses in the yield of crops. This weed forms dense, impenetrable thickets and reduces the productivity of crops, pastures, orchards and forestry plantations by its competition for resources and allelopathic effects. The low crops production and productivity due to this weed leads to scarcity of food, fuel wood, fodder, fruits, increase in monkey menace and migration of rural people to urban areas in search of employment after leaving the land fallow. Around 80 per cent of people of the state depend upon their subsistence needs on such cultivated, uncultivated and degraded lands. Crops production and productivity can be enhanced by the management of this problematic weed with the effective technologies. There is need to understand the biology of this obnoxious weed, its ecological impacts and management techniques. This troublesome weed has high rate of dispersal and adaptation to adverse conditions. About 30 per cent of the land of the state is under cultivation. This weed is now spreading rapidly its tentacles in agricultural lands, forests and pastures. It is spreading at an alarming rate in the state and is found in almost all the districts of J&K. This weed is inversely effecting the biodiversity and ecological system of the state. It is said that it was introduced in Jammu and Kashmir in 1963 from Madhopur in Punjab across the Ravi River all along the national highway. After that it has been dispersed in all over the state. Presently its infestation is alarming as it has covered large area in the state. It has been observed that this weed has reduced different crops yields and has also affected biodiversity in the state. It can be seen on roadside, railway tracts, vacant lands, wastelands, agricultural, horticultural and plantation crops, industrial areas, irrigation canals etc. in almost every district of the state.

Parthenium hysterophorus (Congress grass) is commonly known as carrot weed as its plant appears like carrot plant. It is also called as gajar ghas, ragweed, white cap or top, gajari, chatak candani, nakshtra gida, safed topi etc. It is herbaceous, an annual plant belonging to subfamily Heliantheae and family Asteraceae (Compositae). This weed has been rapidly spreading from the last two decades and now this weed has attained the status of “Worst Weed” because of its allelopathic effects on different crops and harmful effects on human beings and animals. It has been observed that its infestation causes crops yield losses up to 40 per cent in several crops and reduces fodder production up to 90 per cent. It is an aggressive annual herbaceous plant which has been widely dispersed across J&K state. This weed rapidly covers the new surroundings and poses a serious threat to the environment and biodiversity of the state. This dangerous weed has been categorised as “Cosmopolitan weed”, “National culprit” and “National health hazard” due to its serious environmental threats. Parthenium origin is considered to be Mexico. In India, its occurrence was first noticed in Pune (Maharashtra) in 1955 and now it has covered almost every nook and corner of the country. It is supposed to be introduced in India from the United States of America along with wheat and other cereals import. By 1972, it had dispersed into the majority of the Western states from Kashmir in the North to Kerala in the South. It has widely spread in India from Kargil region of Jammu and Kashmir to Port Blair in Andeman and Nicobar. Its invasion in India has been estimated to be about 35 million hectares. It has wide adaptability to climate and soil conditions. It grows luxuriantly and does not allow any other vegetation nearby or underneath. It grows even in the Central Himalayan Mountains at an elevation of about 2000m above MSL.

(To be continued)