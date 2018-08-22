Parthenium awareness week concludes

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

R S PURA: On concluding day of parthenium awareness programme, AICRP-Weed Management, Division of Agronomy, SKUAST Jammu organised a parthenium awareness camp at Chak Aslam village, R. S Pura on Wednesday. On this occasion, Sham Gorka, Bhagwan Singh, Som Dutt, Surender Kumar, Sewa Ram, Parmjeet Singh, Satpal and 20 other farmers were present.

Dr. B. R Bazaya, Senior Scientist and Incharge, AICRP Weed Management explained about the harmful effects of parthenium weed. Dr R. Puniya, Jr. Scientist, AICRP Weed Management explained the cultural, mechanical/physical and chemical methods of parthenium control to the farmers. Bhagwan Singh told that parthenium infestation is serious issues in the villages and proper management is needed. The programme ended with vote of thanks by Dr. B. R Bazaya, Incharge AICRP Weed Management, SKUAST Jammu.