Parrikar turns 62, PM Modi extends birthday greetings

Panaji: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today wished Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on his 62nd birthday.

“On his birthday, my greetings to Goa CM @manoharparrikar Ji. May he lead a long life filled with good health,” the prime minister tweeted this morning.

Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi too wished Parrikar through her twitter account.

“Birthday greetings to Shri @manoharparrikar Ji. Wish you good health, happiness and success in all your future endeavours,” she said in her post on twitter.

Union Minister of Coal and Railways Piyush Goyal also extended birthday greetings to his former Cabinet colleague.

“Warm birthday greetings to Shri @ManoharParrikar, a humble & compassionate leader, working tirelessly towards the development and prosperity for the people of Goa,” he tweeted.

Parrikar had resigned as the defence minister in March this year to be sworn-in as the chief minister of Goa after the Bharatiya Janata Party stitched up a coalition to form a government in the coastal state.

The chief minister is celebrating his birthday today with several programmes scheduled to mark the occasion. (PTI)