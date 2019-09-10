Parmeshwar Dass named Mahant of Swarag Ashram Mandir

STATE TIMES NEWSAKHNOOR: Mahant of Swarag Ashram Mandir of Jia Pota Ghat Akhnoor, Mahant Rama Nand Dass on Tuesday announced Parmeshwar Dass as the next Mahant of Swarag Asharam Mandir. This was announced by Mahant Rama Nand Dass in the presence of Maha Mandelashwer Mahant Rameshwar Dass, Mahant Ram Saroop Dass, Sh. Sh. 1008 Mahant Raghuveer Dass and number of other people of Sadhu Samaj of Jammu region. Speaking on the occasion, Mahant Rama Nand Dass said that he was established this Swarg Ashram at Jia Pota Ghat Akhnoor in 1984 with his own affords now he is not well and decided that Parmeshwar Dass will maintain of Mandir’s development. In the end, Bhandara was also organised for Sadhu Samaj and other prominent citizens of Akhnoor.
