Parliwand deputation calls on DC

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA : A deputation of Jarai Chowk Market Shopkeepers and local residents of Parliwand area of Kathua under the leadership of Advocate Ajat Shatru Sharma, a prominent citizen and renowned socio-political activist met Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rohit Khajuria and submitted him a memorandum apprising their genuine problems regarding dismantling their permanent structure shops and houses on their private owned land without formally receiving compensation under Land Acquisition Act.

In the said memorandum, the Deputy Commissioner was apprised about the illegal encroachment by some influential persons on the State land in the approach road from Jarai Chowk to Mandi Mandikhar.

The members of deputation said that they are not against land acquisition but only one side of genuine shop owners are going to be discriminated against some of the influential shop owners who encroached the State land available there. If such State land is utilised in road widening then the need for land acquisition may not arise on the other side of road where shops exists on owned private lands. By utilising such encroached land in road widening the load on State exchequer can be saved in land acquisition. After the removal of above said encroachments, if still some land is needed from other side then they have no objection if the land is acquired under Land Acquisition Act and against proper and fair award of compensation(as per market value) before such acquisition on spot. The members also apprised the Deputy Commissioner that they also have no objection if the encroachers of the above state land are required to be compensated on humanitarian grounds for removal of their unlawful structures from such encroached state land. A copy of reply of RTI by office of the Executive Engineer PWD(R&B) Division Kathua under No.2232-34/14 Dated July 10, 2018 and the copy of past representation dated April 5, 2018 vide application dated March 26, 2018 also submitted to Deputy Commissioner along with the Memorandum as annexures. The members of deputation further apprised the Deputy Commissioner that even after the removal of unlawful structures from the above mentioned State land and utilisation of the same for road widening, if more land is require to be acquired then they and other affected persons must be compensated before the acquisition on the spot from private land owner who have built their permanent structures of houses and shops with award assessed as per market value. DC after giving a patient hearing assured the members of deputation that their genuine concerns will be considered and very soon their land compensation will be assed as per market rates and no person will be discriminated at any level in process of road widening and land acquisition. He also assured the deputation that no encroacher of state land, whosoever may be, would be given any undue benefit or exemption from legal recourse. Kamal Kumar, Nirmal Karalia, Jarmez Singh, Munish Kumar, Sunil Sharma, Pinank Singh Andotra, Karan Kumar, Karan Singh, Mohinder Gupta, Sohan Singh alias Soni, Ravi Kumar, Sonu Singh and Ajay Singh were also present.