Parliament schedule for Thursday, November 21

LOK SABHA Bills for consideration and passing:
*The National Institute of Design (Amendment) Bill, 2019.
RAJYA SABHA Bills for consideration and passing:
*The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019.
*The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019.
*The Dam Safety Bill, 2019. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Noah Hawley to direct ‘Star Trek 4’ for Paramount
Mrunal Thakur joins Shahid Kapoor in ‘Jersey’
Aamir Khan posts first look from ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’
Lata’s fan collects 7,600 gramophone records of her songs
Katy Perry, Dua Lipa take Mumbai by storm at OnePlus Music Festival
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper