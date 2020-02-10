Parliament Schedule for Monday, Feb 10

LOK SABHA

-Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to make statement on Government response to novel coronavirus outbreak in China.

-General discussion on the Union Budget.

Bills to be introduced:

-The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020

Bills for consideration and passing:

-The Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020.

RAJYA SABHA

General discussion on Union Budget (PTI)