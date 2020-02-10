Parliament Schedule for Monday, Feb 10

LOK SABHA
-Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to make statement on Government response to novel coronavirus outbreak in China.
-General discussion on the Union Budget.
Bills to be introduced:
-The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020
Bills for consideration and passing:
-The Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020.
RAJYA SABHA
General discussion on Union Budget (PTI)
