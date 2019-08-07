Parliament revokes special status for J&K, splits State into 2 UTs

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: The Centre’s bold move to revoke special status for Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the border state into two Union Territories secured Parliament’s approval on Tuesday with the Lok Sabha passing the new measures with over two-third majority.

As Home Minister Amit Shah declared in the lower house that India will continue to claim the territories of Jammu and Kashmir under the occupation of Pakistan and ruled out any talks with separatist amalgam Hurriyat Conference, the voices of dissent in the Congress by leaders who extended support to the move by the Modi government grew with senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia saying it was in the interest of the country.

The resolution abrogating provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to take away the special status of the state was adopted by the Lok Sabha with 351 members voting in its support and 72 against it, while one member abstained.

And in a sheer coincidence with the number 370, the bill to create two UTs — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh — was passed by 370 votes in favour and 70 against. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the House.

The resolution and the bill were approved by the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

As top officials in Jammu and Kashmir said the situation in all the three regions of the state is totally peaceful, the telecom links in the Valley remained snapped for a second consecutive day in a bid by authorities to deter protests over the decision .that seeks to redraw the map and future of a region at the centre of a protracted terrorist movement.

There was also no news of former chief ministers, NC’s Omar Abdullah and PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti, as well as People’s Conference’s leader Sajjad Lone, who were arrested in Srinagar on Monday evening.

A petition was, meanwhile, filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Presidential order revoking the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir. It was filed by advocate M L Sharma.

Shah also reiterated that the Modi government will have no hesitation in restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir when normalcy returns.

He also strongly refuted the suggestion that abrogation of Article 370 was “communal agenda” and said this provision was discriminatory and against the minorities, women and welfare of the people.

Defending the government’s action to put restrictions in Kashmir Valley in the last two days, the home minister said law and order situation there has not deteriorated and whatever actions were taken were all precautionary.

As several parties and organisations in the Northeast asked the Centre not to tinker with special status provisions in place in their states, Shah asserted that that the Centre has no intention to remove Article 371 which gives such rights.

A BJP member from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal also won the praise of the prime minister for his speech in the Lok Sabha.

“If Ladakh is today under-developed, then Article 370 and Congress party are responsible for it,” the young MP said after which Modi said he had delivered an “outstanding speech”.

The passage of the bills was marked by raising of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogans and thumping of desks by the BJP MPs.

The House also witnessed an uproar when the Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sought to know from the government whether Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter or a bilateral issue, saying the United Nations has been monitoring the situation there since 1948.

Chowdhury’s remarks triggered protests from the treasury benches.