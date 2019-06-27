Parliament adopted silence on J&K’s delimitation: Bhim

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: All BJP slogans sunk on floors of Lok Sabha on June 25, 2019, when the question came up on floors of Lok Sabha, as to why the delimitation process has not been carried in J&K since 1995, as according to the Constitution, delimitation has to be exercised/ conducted after every census. This was stated by JKNPP Supremo, Prof Bhim Singh in a press statement issued here on Wednesday. Why Parliament of India failed to reply the aforesaid query, when the question came on floors of Parliament, Prof Singh asked every Member of Parliament.

“This was an opportunity for the Members of Parliament, that of BJP in particular, to raise the issue of delimitation in J&K which has not been conducted since 1995 in violation of Article 170 of the Constitution of India as well as sections 47 & 141 of the Constitution of J&K. This is surprising rather shameful that Members of Parliament could not muster courage and conviction to speak truth about facts and circumstances, which stand mutilated in J&K even during President’s rule,” he said.