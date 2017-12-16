Parkash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh on Dec 25

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: Management Committee of Gurdwara Mahant Sahib Poonch decided to celebrate 351st Parkash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh Ji on December 25, 2017.

According to the decision morning Nagar Kirtan will commence on December 17 and will continue till 22nd December. Sri Akhand Path will commence on 23rd December with its Bhog and celebration of Gurpurab on 25th December.

Prominent among those present in the meeting included President Anmol Singh, Balbir Singh, Parveen Singh, Khazan Singh, Surinder Singh, Satnam Singh and Rasmeet Singh.