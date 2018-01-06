Parkash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh celebrated with religious fervour

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The 351st Prakash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru and founder of Khalsa Panth, was celebrated with religious fervour at Gurdwara Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Chand Nagar here.

The Prakash Utsav of Shri Guru Gobind Singh is one of the most important festivals of Sikh community. The only son of Ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Teg Bahadur and Mata Gujri, Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj, the 10th Guru of Sikhism laid down his own life and sacrificed his father, mother and sons for the sake of humanity and protection of right cause of community.

On the occasion people of all colours and creeds participated in which Ragi Jatha Bhai Baldev Singh Vadala, Parcharak Bhai Jaswant Singh Parwana, Ragi Jatha Bhai Mehtab Singh -Jalandhar who were especially invited for the important occasion recited Shabad Kirtans stressing on imbibing the higher values of life and communal harmony for which Guru Gobind Singh strived.

Local Ragi Jathas also participated and recited the Gurbani Kirtan and threw light on the history of life and teachings of Guru Gobind Singh.

The stage of Samagam was conducted by the General Secretary of District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Jammu, Avtar Singh Khalsa. Vote of thanks was presented by the President of the District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Jammu, Jagjit Singh.

During the Samagam, Chairman State Gurdwara Parbandhak Board, T.S Wazir said that Guru Gobind Singh’s preachings have universal relevance and acceptance.

“His message, his story, his work is far too important to be contained so to speak to one community, or one state or one country. It’s a universal message and a message of global importance,” T.S Wazir said.

Jagjit Singh, President, DGPC said that Guru Gobind Singh had preached the message of national integration, peace, brotherhood and communal harmony. He urged devotees to follow the teachings of Guru Gobind Singh which are very relevant these days.

A memorandum of demands was presented to J&K Government’s representative witnessing the Samagam.

Similarly, a Kirtan Darbar was organised at Gurdwara Baba Chanda Singh, Jain Bazaar by the Management Committee of the Gurdwara.

The people from all walks of life also attended the Kirtan Darbar. On the occasion Guru Ka Langar was distributed amongst the Sangat.

Bhai Sahib Bhai Daljeet Singh and Jatha, Bhai Sahib, Bhai Sukhdev Singh Singh and Dr. Tejinder Singh recited the Kirtan and highlighted the biography of Sahib-E-Kamal.

Amarjeet Singh, Jagbir Singh, Dr. Tejinder Singh, Jagjeet Singh Nanu, Jagdeep Singh, Janmeet Singh, Surjeet Singh, Parveen Singh, Sarov Gandotra and Shubam were also present.