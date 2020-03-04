Parents’ love special

Dear Editor, Parents are indeed the most precious gift. Their pure and unconditional love for us can’t be matched by any relationship. Often, we as children, while growing, forget that they are also ageing. One must value them as we will know their value only when we see their empty chair. We should appreciate all the small and big things they do for us because behind every child who believes in himself is a parent who believed it first. Parents are the ones who are obligated to love you, while from the rest of the world, you have to earn love. Renu Verma, Amritsar.
