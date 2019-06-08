Paratrooper dies in accidental fire: Jawan injured in landmine blast

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: An Army paratrooper died on Friday in an accidental fire in Shopian district, an army official said.

He said the soldier got injured when his service rifle went off accidentally in Mastpora area of the south Kashmir district, and he was rushed to a nearby medical facility. The doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

Meanwhile, an Army man was injured in a landmine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, officials said.

The blast took place during routine patrolling of the area, when an explosive device blew up in Salotri Forward Area along the LoC, they said.

The injured Army man was receiving treatment at a hospital, officials said.