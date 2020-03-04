Paramedics educated about coronavirus prevention

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: Paramedical staff including Nurses, Medical Assistants, Lab-Technicians were today updated about the precautions and handling of coronovirus cases here at a one day training programme organised by the District Health Society under IDSP.

District Development Commissioner, Dr Sagar D Doifode chaired the one day training program.

Assistant Professor Microbiology, Dr Safiya, Dr Mehwish (Pathologist) and Epidemiologist, Umar Anayat Khan District gave detail presentation about Coronavirus and the preparedness of the health department to combat the infection. A live demonstration about wearing and handling of personal safety gear, while dealing the cases of corona virus, was also given to the participants. He directed to hold special session in schools across the district to educate students about proper way of hand washing so that mass awareness can be generated at micro level. He appealed the people of the district to inform the district administration if anyone in their locality or in their close contact has a travel history of abroad or to any of the affected countries so that necessary action was taken. Later, the DDC inspected the isolation ward set up in the Associated Hospital, Government Medical College Doda. Others present at the program were Chief Medical Officer, Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Shah; Medical Superintendent, Associated Hospital, Dr Yaqoob Mir; District health officer, Dr Tariq.