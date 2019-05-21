Paramedical employees seek pending wages, regularisation

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Paramedical employees appointed under SRO 384/409 in GMC Jammu/Srinagar and other Associated Hospitals demanded necessary measures for regularisation of their jobs.

The employees, in a press conference held here on Monday, said that in Kashmir division, paramedical employees who have completed six-years of service are getting salary regularly whereas paramedical employees of Jammu division are deprived of salary from last one year and are rendering services honestly and with full dedication in GMC, SMGS Hospital, SSH, CD Hospital and Govt Dental College.

They asked the Government to release their pending salary immediately besides ensuring regular payment of salary on analogy of Kashmir division employees, failing which they would be forced to adopt the path of agitation. The aggrieved employees also demanded for framing a regularisation policy for all employees under SRO-384/409.