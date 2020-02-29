Param Bir Singh new Mumbai Police Commissioner

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Saturday appointed Param Bir Singh as the new Mumbai Police Commissioner.
Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was posted as the Director General (DG) of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) before his appointment as the Mumbai Police Commissioner.
Singh succeeds Sanjay Barve, who retired on Saturday. (PTI)
