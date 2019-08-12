Paradise regain

Shyam Sudan

The scrapping and abrogation of article 370 and 35a by central government is a very bold, praiseworthy and historic decision. Since its inception in the constitution we were facing the bitter experiences of this special status. The saddened truth was that, this special status was meant only for few political families and for special people.only few political families were enjoying the patronage and charm of this special status. All those political parties who participate and gave their consent for clearance of this historic political blunder in the parliament deserve the applaud and appreciation in real sense. Almost all major political parties voted in favour of the abrogation of this artical. Few were in its opposition, but even in those there had seen a difference of opinion internally.

It was the long cherished demand and dreams of nationalist, secular and peace loving people of the state.

People of ladhak were constantly demanding for separate u.t.from many years.

Moreover Jammunities were also in favour of separate state, because the constant discrimination and exploitation in every sphere of life ruined their dreams and aspirations from many years.The future of educated unemployed youth was in lurch and dark.

The people of these both regions got fed up with hollow assurances and political gimmick of Kashmir based political parties.However jammu based politicians were also unable to equalise the disparity in three regions due to their minor seat share in the coalition govt.Earlier,

due to the barrier of artical 370 many centrally sponsored schemes ,laws and projects were not implemented in a proper way.

The hegemony and discriminatory idealogy of dynastic ruler forcefully implemented and imposed in our mind in the name of separate identity. But the reality was very different on ground level.

No doubt the provision of this artical in the constitution was transitional and temporary in nature. But no political party was showing his political will to scrap this due to their vote bank politics and petty interest.

The historic step will prove to be a turning point and milestone for our state.Now approximately 100 laws will directly implement in these u.ts without any hurdle.An atmosphere of transparency and accountability will arise in administration system of these u.ts. The execution of various schemes and projects now can be implemented in a smooth way.various new avenues of employment will generate with the entrance of industrialization in the state.This abrogation of artical also favours the govt employees of this state.As now they will get the benefits of different allowances of central govt employees. Moreover the problem of delay in salary bill be solved as the funds be released directly from centre. These things are already narrated by honourable prime minister in his address to the nation few days ago.He also asserted that rallies for recruitment in defence forces will be organized for unemployed youth of this state. With such assurances and promises

a new ray of hope imbibe in all patriotic and peace loving inhabitants of this state.A sense of belongingness,patriotism, dignity and sovereignty prevails in every individual due to scrapping of this hindrance. Now with the scrapping of this artical common lay man is feeling comfortable and rejuvenated with enthusiasm. A sigh of relief circulate in the minds and heart of people as they are now free from various atrocities and exploitation of different secessionist political leaders of Kashmir.

Although there will be lot of challenges and barrier for central government to bring normalcy in the region and to satisfy the ambition of people and thereafter change their mindset.

moreover the challenge from destructive elements,sleeper cells,separatist lobby and from neighbouring countries can’t be ignored and under estimated. pak will try to create disturbance and destroy the harmony in valley by using all his nefarious design. To bring an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity in valley is really a major litmus test for central government.

But gradually people will understand and realize the merits of this step .only development can neutralise and pacify the public feeling in a better way.

Modi,the heart throb of millions knows better how to grapple the situation and persuade the aspirations of people.This out of box initiative gradually give a healing touch to the victims of militancy and exploited section of the state. The witty punch line ,Modi hai toh mumkin hai” finally got its recognition. In real sense the paradise regained without any turmoil and turbulence.now we can say with firm determination that if there is paradise on earth.It is here. It is here.