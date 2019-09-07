Para-military Force Conclave held

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Army organised a Para Military Force Conclave at Advance Landing Ground, Rajouri on Saturday to acknowledge the immense contribution by the civil administration, J&K Police and Para Military Forces in maintaining the communal harmony and peace in Rajouri after abrogation of articles 370 & 35-A on 5 Aug 2019.

On the occasion were present, the representatives from all the Para Military Forces J&K Police, Civil Administration Rajouri and Army. Maj Gen H Dharamarajan, General Officer Commanding Ace of Spades Division was the Chief Guest during the event.

It is pertinent to note that on 05 Aug 19 atleast 30 Coys of Para Military Forces, 21 Quick Reaction Teams from Army and atleast 300 personnel from Police were deployed in order to maintain peace & harmony in the Town of Rajouri.

Chief Guest, Maj Gen H Dharamarajan, General Officer Commanding Ace of Spades Division in his address welcomed all the representatives from all Para Military Forces, J & K Police and civil administration. He praised the role played by each and every man standing on ground, the immaculate planning and foresightedness at the level of officers for avoiding any untoward incident or hardships on the public.

Aijad Asad, Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri and Yougal Manhas, SSP Rajouri also praised all the present officers.