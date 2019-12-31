Panun Kashmir hails LG for deleting, correcting distortions in Kashmir’s history

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Panun Kashmir expressed gratitude to Lt Governor and UT administration for deleting and correcting distortions in history of Kashmir.

“These distortions were kept deliberately in order to keep secessionist agenda alive. Panun Kashmir was consistently raising these issues by organising protests, seminars on various occasions and at various levels for the last thirty years. Our efforts ultimately bore fruit and it is yet another feather in the success story of nationalist forces after abrogation of Article 370, 35A and re-organisation of J&K,” Virender Raina, President, Panun Kashmir and the Chairman PAC said while speaking at a meeting.

“Accession Day is a historical day and should have been celebrated and rejoiced, but instead it was celebrated as a protest day by vested interests supported by so-called main stream political parties. Declaring holiday on this day is a big tribute to Maharaja Hari Singh and soldiers, who sacrificed their lives while fighting with Pakistan in 1947 war,” he added.

“Holiday on 13th July was the biggest distortion in the history of Kashmir. Those who unleashed arson, destroyed and looted property worth crores and murdered innocent Kashmiri Pandits were termed martyred, when few of them were killed in retaliatory police firing. They were portrayed as martyrs and the day was observed as Martyrs Day since long,” he said, adding “Souls of those martyrs may have been in big pain because their murders were portrayed as martyrs. After 88 long years of long wait, now they have attained peace.”

“However, it is astonishing to note that all holidays, which are connected with different religions of J&K UT, have been assigned one day holiday, but Eid-ul-Zuha has been marked for two days. This is the symbol of residue of Muslim majoritarianism and precedence, that was followed and implemented in the State for last seven decades,” he said.

Others who participated in the meeting included Prof M L Raina Advisor, Upinder Kaul General Secretary, Kamal Bagati General Secretary (Org), J L Kaul Vice President, Ashok Chrungoo Treasurer, B l Garyali, P K Bhan, P N Pandita and Sameer Bhat, Convenor Panun Kashmir Youth.